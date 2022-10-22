The extraordinary interest in searching for extraterrestrial life these days may reflect a sort of transference; modern folk have much less faith in the existence of angels and archangels than previous generations, hence we trade supernatural for yet unknown entities.
But when these “aliens” are depicted, it’s usually as humanoids — differing just slightly from us earthlings, perhaps with fewer fingers, larger heads, thin limbs and torsos. Can we imagine them more bizarre, as giant insects or octopuses?
Think about it. Since we homo sapiens cannot get along with one another, because of slight differences in racial characteristics or narrow tribal beliefs, how shall we amicably interact with extremely different life forms? We could only blame our genetic code for inherent prejudice.
William Dauenhauer
Willowick
