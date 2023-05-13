In the middle of one of his songs, the great folk singer Sixto Diaz Rodriguez penned:
“Soon you know I’ll leave you
And I’ll never look behind
‘Cause I was born for the purpose
That crucifies your mind
So con-convince your mirror
As you’ve always done before
Giving substance to shadows
Giving substance ever more”
The USA is an outlier among almost any other advanced country in the world in its approach to many things like health care and gun control and as a result is clearly beyond suffering. Mass shootings have accelerated in 2023. The patient, the USA, has been exhibiting illness symptoms for too many decades. The USA has apparently tried to decrease some symptoms such as bullying. There are clear underlying structural societal problems. In Ohio for example, The Heartland, the average young adult can legally access assault style weapons without a mental health evaluation. But many people do not have access to adequate health care. Mental health care included. And when they do have access patients often must choose based on finances between which basic prescriptions they can afford to take/undergo consistently or at all. I have heard variations of this last sentence from people seen in my work over and over — especially from “claimants” who had been referred by the Ohio Division of Disability Determination for a Psychological Evaluation relating to claims for mental disability benefits who had been instructed to bring any and all prescribed medications to the evaluation.
A solution to decrease mass killings is so easy and uncomplicated because it is obvious that the average adult today in the USA should not have legal access to assault style weapons as evidenced by current USA practices (such as no mental health assessment for initial gun acquisition) and results and research on this topic. Applying some type of mental health assessment seems warranted especially since mental health problems are so prevalent among those who use firearms to mass murder/kill others and such mental health problems often predictably worsen at the very time developmentally that people currently in the USA can initially acquire guns legally.
Some emphasize the rights of the assault weapon owner citing the US Constitution. Most empathize when a person is shot, wounded, and/or killed.
The Federal Democratic Republic Form of Government in the USA is meant to serve its people, not the other way around. Jiddu Krishnamurti is noted to have communicated “It is no measure of health to be well adjusted to a profoundly sick society.” Erich Fromm in “The Sane Society” wrote “That human nature and society can have conflicting demands, and hence that a whole society can be sick, is an assumption which was made very explicitly by Freud, most extensively in his Civilization and Its Discontent.” Pope Francis, who has called for nuclear disarmament and the end to the identified cruel absurd senseless war in Ukraine communicated last May that “My heart is broken over the mass shooting at the elementary school in Texas. I am praying for the children and adults who were killed, and for their families. It is time to say enough to the indiscriminate trafficking of arms.”
The patient needs help urgently. The government is not doing enough to ensure the basic human nature need for safety. In time, people will be safer. It is not a matter of if but when. But the times are not “a changing” fast enough. The Con needs called to Diss Arm. Over and over. Not when. Now. Legislators and leaders who operationally advocate for or vote in a manner allowing assault style weapons to legally be newly accessed or acquired in the hands of average American adults I call you out. Who is your master? Take me to your leader. Show yourself to the door and thank yourself for your disservice. And may you and your master both walk peacefully into the sunset. There is a time for change. And that century has passed. So don’t talk about the Constitution. I call bull.
Louis DeCola Jr.
Plymouth Township
