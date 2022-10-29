In the spring of 2020, the current Ashtabula County Auditor, David Thomas, specifically twice asked me if he could see my home as part of the tax re-evaluation process that would take part later in the year. I specifically twice consented. Later in the year 2020, he was asked about what if anything he did about the follow up to seeing the home. He did not give an explanation about what he did do about seeing the home for which he explicitly asked permission twice, but instead cited the process for how homes were evaluated in 2020 and indicated I could appeal the taxes for my home the next year.
The auditor was apprised of the current number of bedrooms, four, on the aAuditor’s Website as being wrong in the spring of 2020. He indicated that he was in possession of various documents supporting four bedrooms, including the report in 2007 of Joseph Nyzen. He also had The Chief Building Inspector’s Report from 2007, which was also cited in Nyzen’s report and attached in the “ADDENDA” of a Summary Appraisal Report he cited as supporting four bedrooms. The auditor is wrong. The correct number of bedrooms is three. Both Nyzen’s and past Chief Building Inspector David Smith’s writings identified that the actual egress window was smaller than the drawings and what the building code called for to qualify as a bedroom.
The number of bedrooms is particularly troublesome. Indeed, an additional fourth bedroom adds to the tax appraisal value and may add to home insurance costs. But the paramount concern of mine about the room being designated a bedroom is health and general well being as Nyzen, Professional Engineer and graduate of Case Institute of Technology and MIT, explicitly pointed out in his report. But this is not merely an academic issue.
In the spring of 2006, a family of four that my wife and I knew well from Alaska visited us and stayed at our home. I had completed the previous year a Student Loan Repayment Program after about 54 months in Kotzebue, Alaska through the Indian Health Service. The two youngest daughters, then ages 5 and 6, stayed in the so-called fourth bedroom. Looking back on it, this was a mistake that could have ended in tragedy had there been a need for the window to serve as an egress in case of fire, for example.
For the reasons cited above (and I could identify more), I ask David Thomas to resign his position as auditor of Ashtabula County immediately and indefinitely.
Louis DeCola Jr.
Plymouth Township
