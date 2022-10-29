Trust thrives in transparency. Trust grows with communication. But when trust is violated, relationships are strained, difficult, and sometimes severed beyond reconciliation. Trust is essential between elected officials and their constituents. Our Ashtabula County Commissioners J.P. Ducro, Casey Kozlowski and Kathryn Whittington, County Auditor David Thomas and State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur have broken that trust.
When Casey Kozlowski first ran for commissioner in 2014, his campaign was founded on the idea of “checks and balances” in county government. Kozlowski asserted that if his opponent should win that commissioner’s seat, Ashtabula County would be under the complete control of one party, thereby opening the door to potential abuse. Kozlowski asserted that without some diversity, there would be no transparency and a lack of checks and balances.
Turns out, Kozlowski’s prophecy came to pass! These current elected officials are running amok. No transparency, no open government, and certainly no checks and balances!
State Sen. Sandra O’Brien essentially gave the Lodge to the State. The others never consulted local business owners. They never floated this idea in a public setting. They negotiated the agreement behind closed doors. They agreed to give away Ashtabula County’s most valuable asset; an asset that has been operating at a profit for years! No transparency. No checks and balances.
Second, there is the matter of the county jail. The proposed location was kept a secret for months purportedly to keep speculation costs of acquiring adequate acreage from spiraling. When the location was announced, it was revealed that no professional appraisal was done. Who agrees to buy property without an appraisal? And the Auditor, the official entrusted to monitor the spending of our tax dollars, had no qualms about the taxpayers paying $10,000 per acre, even though the only property in Ashtabula County appraised that high is located either on the lakefront or in industrial parks. Again, no transparency. No checks and balances.
Furthermore, the county is receiving $18 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding. These officials have not presented us with any plans to filter any of this money into rehabbing the county jail. Instead, they are using the money to boost the county payroll and to buy and remodel houses in Jefferson for county office space. Does this build trust? Where are the checks and balances?
As you head out to vote in this election cycle, remember this is the opportunity to return transparency and checks and balances into our county government. It is time to make some changes!
Paula Plona
Saybrook Township
