Here are some random observations recorded by a restless mind over the past couple weeks.
I saw it with my own two eyes. A 12-year-old suburban boy threw and left his empty plastic soda bottle on his grandparents’ lawn while supervising their dog’s morning constitutional. What is the world coming to?
Speaking of the neighborhood, the extent of neighborhood watch in my town is watching the neighbor take his garbage can out to the street. Seems like we need more sense of community than that to survive as a nation.
The only improvement in democracy lately has been limiting the time between pitches in baseball. Anything more pressing than our entertainment pleasure is routinely left unaccomplished.
As far as the larger neighborhood in America, it occurs to me that Mr. Trump is really undertaking what amounts to a Farewell Tour stumping in early caucus states to appreciative crowds. After getting a fourth strike at the plate, the legal system is saying it’s time to return to the bench.
Speaking of our retiring rock star, former President Trump says the Georgia prosecution is a “dangerous effort by the ruling class to suppress the choice of the people.” Really? A black, female, Democrat, county official is a member of the ruling class? I haven’t heard that she owns hotels and golf courses and hobnobs with world leaders like somebody else we know.
Kamala Harris says that slavery is never good for people. There is both truth and untruth in her statement. There have been other forms of slavery than just chattel enslavement of blacks from Africa. In ancient warfare, folks of any color were likely to be enslaved by folks of any other color who defeated them in battle. But there was good slavery too. Indentured servitude in democratic, capitalist countries required that the labor power of debtors be enslaved by creditors until debts were paid off. I have heard that paying off debts is generally considered a good thing.
There is a lot of talk about evangelical politicians touring the country pushing for a “Christian America.” Funny, because Jesus didn’t push for the Roman nation or even his own nation to be exclusively Christianized. Rome was devoted to religious freedom most of the time as was his own nation, which seemed to be OK with him. But Rome did have its legions stationed in countries all around the Mediterranean impeding people from living by their own ancestral laws like the Mosaic constitutional law, every “jot or tittle” of which Jesus said he supported.
The Republican party does not want a code of ethics specified by the Congress to be implemented for the ethically challenged Supreme Court. In fact, they are pushing the opposite, immunity from prosecution for misbehavior while in office, like, for example, the former President and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. What on earth is the world coming to?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
(Formerly of Ashtabula)
