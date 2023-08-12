I want to thank all the voters who used their brains and voted for State Issue 1.
Now the supreme law of the state of Ohio is subjected to the rule of the mob.
This is so because to amend our state’s Constitution it only requires 50% + 1 voter.
This can be done without any public debate on the merits or demerits of said proposed amendment. In addition, those proposing an amendment only need to collect signatures of those who approve of said amending in less than all 88 of our counties.
I question how this can legitimately be called the will of the majority.
Paul Anderson
Saybrook
