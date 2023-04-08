We often see religious letters in the Star Beacon. As a believer myself, the events in Nashville, just one more mass shooting in America, caused this scripture to come to mind. “When you spread out your hands, I will hide my eyes from you, even though you make many prayers, I will not listen; your hands are full of blood.” (This is especially true of you politicians, for you have the power to change this.) In this country it seems we love our guns more than we love our children. We are the most gun-toting society on earth.
It is now the case that the leading cause of death for teens and children (1-19) is firearms. In the most recent statistics (2020) there were 4,357 such deaths in the US. In similar nations which are our peers in terms of wealth and development, the vast majority of those nations had fatalities from gunfire in the SINGLE DIGITS!! No nation in that group had more than 15. Our culture glorifies violence, and our entertainment whether movies or video games, is full of images of gunplay. But here’s the thing, we share that media culture with all other Western nations (Germany, Australia, Japan, Korea, Britain, etc.), yet they don’t experience gun violence at anywhere near a comparable level. They have the same problems with mental health, drug addiction, and divorce, yet it is only the U.S. that experiences one mass shooting after another. It is the absolute worship of the gun in this country, often by Christians, that is the difference. We have a sick culture that treats guns as if they were some sort of totem of masculinity and freedom.
Now we come to that part of the discussion about what is to be done. Liberals want universal background checks, training and licensure, red-flag laws (BTW, Tennessee has none), smart chips for handguns, limitations on the size of magazine clips, etc. Conservatives don’t want to touch guns, and actually think more guns could do the trick. The leader of the Tennessee house said he’d be willing to put a tank outside a school if that’s what it takes. The hypocrisy of a faction that worries what wearing masks might do to the psyches of children, but are perfectly fine with turning schools into armed fortresses.
For myself, I wish we would follow the example of Australia, which following the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, in an act that seemed like Biblical repentance, instituted heavy restrictions on automatic and semi-automatic weapons and instituted a buy-back program. Since then, there have been three mass shootings involving 14 victims. Two of the shootings involving 10 victims were domestic in nature. Yes, gun laws do make a difference despite what the Right says.
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.