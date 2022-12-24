Strangely enough, it seems Advent is about the only time we contemporary Americans are allowed to openly indulge in sentimentality. Elsewhere in Christendom, the retrospective mood seems more on sincere display, conspicuous and welcome as jollity itself.
Only a real pickle-puss would grumble or wince at the materialistic aspect of the holiday — and never mind the tinsel and plastic holly. Pews are never so packed as they are on Christmas Eve, and this indicates that the origin of the commemoration is known and joyfully.
Salvation Army bands and kettles evince that fellow-feeling, though skies are sharp and breezes frigid on crowded thoroughfares. Fond reflection on Christmas Past and Christmas Present mitigate keen wind, ashen skies and snow in crusted drifts.
William Dauenhauer
Willowick
