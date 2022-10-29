I write this letter in support of the Ashtabula County District Library’s upcoming levy.
This community has been immeasurably enriched by everything the ACDL provides. Lots of people may think that libraries are mostly geared around books, and the reading options offered by ACDL are wonderful (and even include e-books)!
But the truth is, today’s libraries are about so many things — did you know about the genealogical resources you can find at ACDL? How about access to a convenient (and free) notary public? Do you need help using your cell phone, or someone to help you search job listings or write a resume? Does your club or business or agency need a great meeting space with top-notch technology that you can reserve for free? Did you know that ACDL has a lot of test preparation databases that might save your college-bound teen a ton of money?
I’ll bet you didn’t know that as many as 80 kids head to the Geneva Library after school each day to learn about cooking or computer programming and a lot of other important life skills. The truth is, The Ashtabula County District Library provides more value to everyone in our county than just about any other organization. And that’s why I’m voting “yes” for Issue 3 on Nov. 8.
Because we can’t afford NOT to support our libraries!
Matt Butler
Ashtabula
