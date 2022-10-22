Ten years ago in 2012, the Ashtabula County District Library (ACDL) submitted a 1.25-mill, 10-year operating levy request, which the voters approved, that provides 38% of our total revenue. What a difference those 10 years and the levy funding has made to the Ashtabula and Geneva Public Libraries, the county bookmobile and our surrounding communities. You can see it in the clean modern buildings and furnishings. You can see it in the ability to provide print and digital materials for our patrons either from our libraries, or from the Serving Every Ohioan consortium of 98 members with more than 8.1 million items available. You can also see it in our friendly, helpful and knowledgeable staff. Ask for it either in person or online and we will get it for you if it is available.
Your free ACDL library card is a portal to infinite riches, possibilities and personal development, which was seen by Andrew Carnegie as a great social equalizer. Come in for children’s story time, a book recommendation, research, or children’s and adult programming. People from across the country visit our Genealogy and Local History Archive. We partner with other community organizations to enhance opportunities for our communities. Our public meeting rooms are used without charge by many groups, organizations and businesses throughout the county. At Geneva, up to 80 middle school children cross the street every day after school to the library for a light snack and structured programming in technology, crafts, cooking and more.
If you can’t visit the library we will come to you. Our county bookmobile visits area schools and currently the communities of Harpersfield, Footville, Dorset and Austinburg bringing over 2,000 items including books, movies, music and magazines. If you have mobility issues, even temporary ones, don’t give up the reading, music, and great movies. We will bring them to you. Our outreach driver visits senior care facilities to deliver books, visit and read to the residents.
From home, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics, music, and movies from our website. Some of our more popular databases include Chilton auto repair manuals, Consumer Reports (ACDL card required) and self-directed online learning for technology, business, and creative skills with more than 12,000 video courses taught by industry experts to help you stay ahead in your current job or change careers from Linked in Learning.
That ten year levy expires this year, so we are asking for a replacement levy at the same 1.25 mills for the same 10 years. It will cost $43.75 for each $100,000 of property valuation. Please vote Yes on Issue 3 and make the next 10 years even better than the last.
Tom Westlake
President, Board of Trustees
Ashtabula County District Library
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.