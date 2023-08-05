Do you believe that our Ohio Constitution is an important document that should be protected from easily made changes/amendments ?
Do you believe that it is important we have at least a 60% majority of the people to change/amend the Ohio Constitution?
Do you believe it is important to have all 88 counties represented in the petition process when changing the Ohio Constitution?
Do you believe that any change/amendment brought to the voters by petition should be important enough for the groups gathering signatures to play by the rules, the first time, when fulfilling the legally required number of signatures?
If you answered YES to any of the above questions please join me in voting YES on Aug 8th for Issue 1.
Melissa Pope
Saybrook
