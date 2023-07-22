The rhetoric from the Democrats is running hot and negative when it comes to Issue 1. As usual, they are saturating the press and the airways with gross misrepresentations and fear. Though the majority of the elected office holders in the state are Republicans, the state party is the Democratic party. They control the statewide media, the culture, the language and our colleges and universities. Plus their access to dark money from anti-American, Marxist groups from outside of our state gives them a leg up on controlling the narrative on any election.
Yes, Issue 1 is about abortion — baby killing. Requiring 60% of the voters to approve changes or additions to our constitution gives a much fairer playing field for all involved on anything that is trying to be added to our constitution, especially when it comes to issues of life.
When it comes to abortion the citizens of Ohio must have an honest and open discussion on this issue. The local Democratic party leaders are giddy over having Ohio embrace the same abortion bill that Michigan adopted. Whatever happened to rare and safe abortions? The Democrats are pushing for baby killing from conception to birth. Abortion is not a women’s health issue. It allows a woman to murder her own child. The Democrats want no discussion about the potential physical, mental and spiritual effects this heinous crime can cause women and their families.
Abortion is about power and money. The most reliable block of voters for the Democrats are young, unmarried women with no children. These voters have been indoctrinated to believe abortion is lollipops and cupcakes. They’ve been told they have an inherent right to kill their child. Under the guise of women’s health, organizations like Planned Parenthood have made millions of dollars killing babies.
Voting “yes” on Issue 1 gives life a chance. A “no” vote will guarantee the Democrats of getting what they want. And what will that say of the character of our state? And how can we call ourselves a virtuous people if the baby killers win?
Elliott Rice
Jefferson
