A simple majority requires one more than half of the votes cast in an election. However, there are many elections that require a 60% vote — 3/5 of the voters must approve of it. Our National Constitution requires EVEN MORE, 2/3 (67%), of the state legislatures, (34 out of 50 states), to propose an amendment. Later, it must be ratified by 75%, (38 states). Only then will it become part of our sacred Constitution!
Therefore, vote YES on Issue1 on Aug. 8, to guarantee that Ohio’s election procedures are more aligned with our national voting rules!
Nicholas J. Spano
Saybrook
