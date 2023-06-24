Issue 1 has nothing to do with keeping qualified Ohio voters from the decision-making process regarding amendments to our state Constitution. Rather it seeks to ensure that a great majority of those voters are actually convinced of the necessity for constitutional change, rather than a statistical anomaly created by, say, a vote scheduled on an unusual date, a lack of information spread to the public regarding the issue at hand or slanted media coverage that fails to address the actual reason for the change, misleading just enough of the voters to allow the issue to squeak by with a bare majority of those voting in that special election as is the case in Ohio to date. A minimum 60 percent vote required to initiate constitutional change reflects the gravity of these decisions and their future impact on Ohio citizens. This issue is past due.
That gravity is shown in the reason Issue 1 is finally set to a vote now. We have just had an union set aside with the reversal of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that was one of the more twisted Supreme Court decisions since the 1947 claim that the 1st Amendment required that Christianity be excluded from influencing government against 300 years of history and legal precedent. Roe v Wade invented what that Court called a woman’s ‘right’ to murder her unborn child for whatever reason she chose, and at any time in her pregnancy.
No such ‘right’ was conveyed by that decision. A facade of legal opinion was cast over an offense that had been effectively legislated and, for the most part, righteously regulated by every state in the union. Most states restricted the act of abortion to those cases where the mother could be killed by carrying the infant to term, with special circumstances applicable, in most states, to cases involving rape or incest. All these laws were set aside by Roe v. Wade.
The Roe v Wade decision violated our founding principle “That all men are created equal, and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness...” This principle makes no distinction regarding the status of humans: not male or female, black or white, born or unborn. ALL mankind has the right to life, straight from God!
Roe v. Wade falsified science, too. The court’s majority claimed in its decision that “no one knew” when life began. That was a lie. Any high school biology student could have told the Court that life begins at conception; that from that moment on, abortion murders a new human being.
That’s the trouble with leftist decisions While Christianity and the Bible affirm, as does our Declaration of Independence, that all men are equal and possess equal rights, the left claims that some are more equal than others, that they are entitled to choose which are more equal and who, therefore, are NOT entitled to those rights God intended for us all.
That is why we need this super majority for changing Ohio’s Constitution. We want to make it hard for any groupm to re-establish murder on demand for any reason throughout pregnancy that was forced on us by the unconstitutional Roe v. Wade decision. We want no more innocent blood shed in our state.
Douglas Parr
Chardon
