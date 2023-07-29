We conservatives and people of faith value our Lord God’s plan for us. A majority vote of 60 out of 100 better protects our children from harm. This includes the teaching agenda in the schools.
The liberals historically promote a “GET OUT THE VOTE” strategy.
The liberals want a simple majority vote of 51 out of 100 to pass their agenda, which is contrary to our Lord God’s plan for us: i.e., ALLOW MINORS to decide for themselves what sex they want to be AND to proceed without parental consent OR their parents’ awareness of the chemical/surgical procedures to be used; ALLOW UNDERAGE girls to pursue an abortion without parental consent AND without proper live-saving safeguards during the procedure AND without the MD’s requirement to have hospital access should the child’s life be endangered. Need to read more? There’s plenty more for concern!
Again, WE conservatives and people of faith value our Lord God’s plan for us. A majority vote of 60 out of 100 better protects our children from harmful curriculums already being taught in our schools. A vote of 60 out of 100 better protects our right to prayer in public locations, in our churches and in our homes.
Vote on Aug. 8 or earlier to safeguard our Ohio Constitution from small, radical groups making changes with a simple majority 51% vote. Vote YES for 60% majority ballot counts to change our Ohio Constitution.
Paul Wadowick
Geneva
