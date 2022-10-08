“We pretty much do what we want,” so said Matt Huffman the Republican majority leader in the Ohio Senate. That was his attitude as he ignored votes in 2015 and 2018 with margins of over 70% calling for fairer redistricting and an end to partisan gerrymandering.
Huffman and his cronies repeatedly submitted maps that were declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court led by Republican Maureen O’Connor (who is retiring), eventually costing Ohioans millions for a second primary in August. The actions of this lawless group in the legislature with their contempt for the voters was rubber-stamped by Sharon Kennedy. Without an independent court to stop the very right-wing, run-away Ohio Assembly, there is no way for the voters to be heard. If you as a voter want any voice against the power of the very arrogant Republican super-majority, vote for Jennifer Brunner over Sharon Kennedy, and her fellow candidates Marilyn Zayas and Terri Jamison.
Not only does democracy depend on your vote this election, but if you are a woman, your very life could depend on it. In Ohio, patients with life-threatening ectopic pregnancies have been denied abortions by doctors fearful of prosecution. Two women who had cancer couldn’t receive chemotherapy because they were pregnant, nor could they terminate their pregnancies because they were past the six-week limit of Ohio’s “heartbeat law.” As long as health care providers risk the loss of their licenses or prosecution, as long as doctors feel they must “lawyer-up” every time they make a decision about an abortion, these awful stories will continue to surface. Women will continue to endure non-viable pregnancies at the risk of sepsis, the loss of their uterus due to infections, and death. Because abortion drugs are also used to treat natural miscarriages, women who have miscarried or have a stillborn child will come under suspicion. A few women in other states have been prosecuted. You can thank state representatives Sarah Arthur-Fowler and Mike Loychik for this mess. Obviously, they thought they had more medical knowledge than any doctor, and it was appropriate for them to come between a woman and her doctor.
There is hope, however. In 2011, ironically, in response to Obamacare the Ohio Constitution was amended to recognize the fundamental nature of the right to freedom and privacy in health care decision making. Furthermore, because of a 1993 ruling that broadened the definition of liberty, the Ohio Constitution has a greater foundation for abortion rights than does the U.S. Constitution. However, if you want to enjoy those rights and liberties, you must vote for Kennedy, Zayas, and Jamison for Ohio’s Supreme Court, and Jennifer Donnelly and Kathy Zappitello in the Ohio House.
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
