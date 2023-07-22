Issue 1 will appear on the Aug. 8, 2023 ballot.
The only thing on your ballot will be Issue 1 to permanently end majority rule in Ohio.
As Ohioans of faith, we have the opportunity to come together to address our concerns in Ohio through the ballot. Issue 1 will take away our right.
A “NO” vote defends the majority rule and the sacred principle of “one person, one vote.”
Issue 1 restricts our freedom and takes away our rights by making it nearly impossible for Ohio citizens to put ideas such as gerrymandering reform, anti-poverty efforts, clean water initiatives and education and research ideas on the ballot for Ohioans to directly decide. Instead, it will grant politicians at the Ohio Statehouse unchecked authority that will only increase political corruption in Ohio.
Trust Ohio voters. It is already extremely difficult to pass a ballot initiative in Ohio. Out of state interests have already poured millions of dollars into this campaign to take away our more than 100-year-old right to democracy.
Join those working through the HUNGERNETOHIO.COM.
Thank you.
Mary Howe
Jefferson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.