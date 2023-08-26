The abortion issue on the ballot in November has not been debated by our elected officials. There have been no public hearings, no committees have met to have any citizen input on it. It is a bill written at the headquarters of the Democrat Party and Planned Parenthood.
It is a political bill written to appease and entice single, unmarried women, a critical voting block of the Democrat Party, and Planned Parenthood, a major donor which plans on making billions of dollars killing Ohio babies. If passed, it will be the most liberal baby-killing law in the country. No baby is safe from conception to birth. Yes, third-trimester killings will be legal. But it is a “choice” you see! What lunacy.
Research shows that when pregnant women are offered information about the services available to them to help them with their pregnancy, which Planned Parenthood does not do, they deliver their baby and either raise it or put it up for adoption. But these pregnancy resource centers are constantly under physical attack by Democrat supporters, yet no one has been prosecuted for these crimes.
The objective truth and the scientific proof shows that the moment the sperm fertilizes the egg, a unique human being has been created, with a DNA unlike any person born in the history of the world. Science uses terms to describe early human development — terms like zygote, embryo and fetus. The Democrats and Planned Parenthood dehumanize these specific terms for human life with their moral relativism. “It’s just a blob of cells.” Or they say, “It (meaning human life) is an inconvenience.”
Social justice warriors look at a poor pregnant girl and say, “What kind of a life will this kid have? It’s better to abort (kill) the baby.” What has happened to us? We have become a morally bankrupt, spiritually dead society.
But there is always hope. Please vote against this horrible constitutional amendment.
Elliott Rice
Jefferson
