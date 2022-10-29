“Still got it!” Tim Ryan used those words as he ended his political commercial by throwing footballs and destroying televisions. Although grammatically incorrect, there is much unintended symbolism in this ad. He is a washed-up jock who still thinks he is living in the past; throwing interceptions while at YSU. Tossing footballs represents all of the times he has thrown his constituents under the bus. As the Mahoning Valley’s “play-caller,” he has always opted to do what is best for HIM and NOT for his CONSTITUENTS!
Ten Democrats decided not to attend President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address. That was actually the courteous thing to do, so as not to disrupt the gathering. But Rashida Tlaib and Tim Ryan made fools of themselves by standing up and walking out while mumbling aloud.
(As one of Ryan’s high school teachers, I can say that behavior at even a school assembly would have resulted in a trip to the office). It was just part of a pre-planned set of actions, culminating in Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the President’s speech. That once again demonstrated Tim’s willingness to put himself before those he represents. His actions more importantly penalized his district as he desired to promote himself. As an example, this QB can’t call his own plays, but opts to go along with “Coaches” Joe Biden and Pelosi 100% of the time!
He throws footballs at the TVs, just as he throws away opportunities that would benefit constituents in his district. The broken TVs are the damage he has done to people who have blindly trusted him for two decades.
When he ran for President, Ryan totally neglected his job, again for personal gain and publicity. “Still got it”, Tim? NO, you never had it! You used hard-working people who put their trust in you and continually voted for you.
It is time for this QB to get sacked!
VOTE FOR JD VANCE!
Nicholas J. Spano
Saybroiok Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.