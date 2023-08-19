American citizens have stood in astonishment for the last almost three years as the American dream is being dismantled before our very eyes. The news media, nearly all corrupt working with and for the communists currently infesting our federal government and the bureaucracy, lay waste to, or deny reporting the truth on a hourly basis.
Corrupt President Joe Biden and his staff, a cabal of LGBTQ and transvestites have labored hard to destroy any and all sense of morality, honesty, or decency they can muster. The federal bureaucracy, also ailing from the same maladies, assist him in his efforts to destroy America’s leadership standing in the world.
History tells (warns) us that few democracies survive past a couple hundred years. All have collapsed due to greed, corruption and perversion of its government and bureaucracy. We have but little time. if any, to turn the tide of this impending disaster. Our most precious resource, our children, are their prime targets for indoctrination in the vein of Marxism, and it is being planted in their young, developing brains all across America. WOKENESS, Transgenderism , all anti-Christian and anti-American.
Meritocracy, the basis that America was, and is founded on, is being vilified by the left as racism, and being replaced by diversity, inclusion, equity — DIE. This poses the greatest effort so far of dividing our population against itself, and ensuring its complete destruction and collapse.
Well over half of working class Americans are suffering financially from the onerous actions this administration has inflicted on them — inflation, interest rates, etc. Pushing a non-existent climate crisis so they can fill their pockets and Wall Street friends’ pockets with taxpayers’ money, while lowering the living standards of every working American.
PARENTS and citizens, it’s time to wake up. Don’t let these imbeciles amd perverts steal our American dreams. We must purge our federal government of these communists this next next presidential election. The right choice (a non-politician) must promise to reduce, clean and purge the bloated bureaucracy of these traitors to America.
America is a constitutional republic , with an elected representative form of government referred to as democratic. Very different from the other democracies around the world without constitutions. Our leaders cannot insert or pass laws that conflict with our constitution. Let’s keep it that way!
Richard Rashid
Ashtabula
