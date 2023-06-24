In 1940 30% of Americans supported Hitler. Today 30% of Americans support Trump. Hitler’s World War 1 propaganda skills helped spread his fascist ideals with lies and hatred. Trump used Fox New and social media to spread his Make America Great Again misinformation to divide the country. Trump praised his White Supremacist and anti-Semitic supporters. He praised Russia.
It’s sad that Americans don’t understand that Trump is all about Trump. He doesn’t care about Republicans, Democrats or America. Make America Great Again is his fake news, a catchy politicalized phrase. He lied about election fraud and Americans gave him ¼ billion dollar, 625 times his presidential salary. Why would he give up political power when gullible Americans give him money. He lied his way into office and he will try again.
On Jan 6th Trump sent American against American with his election fraud lies.
Trump use the Justice Dept against political foes like Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden but when he and friends came under investigate, he pledged pardons to friends to obstruct justice.
It’s sad that for 2024 Trump and friends are making the voting process harder for Americans, hoping to keep them at home. It’s sad when Trump won the 2016 with 30% of eligible voters, while 40% of Americans sat on the hands. He lost in 2020 because more voter showed up.
Sadly, we can’t sit on your hands in 2024.
Stephen Roane
Ashtabula
