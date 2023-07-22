Last week, the Star Beacon published a letter from an Ashtabula reader on which I am moved to comment. Trying to decipher the writer’s intent was difficult.
The writer referred to MAGA, Fox, the Manson family and Rush Limbaugh in a screed that was nothing but hate-filled invective and irrationality.
I’m glad it was printed on newsprint as I failed to detect the spittle stains that must have appeared on the original. I must ask “what is wrong with making America great again?” If the writer was to look carefully at our society/culture, he would see that the radical left has completed its march through our institutions; capturing education, media, health care and some areas in the government. All areas of our lives are affected by the theories of the radical left and that says they have won. I of a possible conservative majority, vis-à-vis, have become the revolutionaries. With the blessings of God and my ancestors I will strive to change these systems with a return to what works.
Paul Anderson
Saybrook
