= It is sad to say that this country’s biggest problem is not a Republican/Democrat partisan issue, but America’s ignorance of the lie.
It is not just Donald Trump who lies, it’s the American way.
Many Americans trust Fox News, the National Enquirer of television, spreading misinformation and lies. Fox admits it lies, relying on the ignorance of viewers to still believe they are honest. Trump admits he lies and he too relies on his supporters to keep drinking the Kool-Aid. Jim Jordan and Republicans use Hunter Biden to deflect from the truth that Trump is the true criminal. Their repeating the lies doesn’t make them true, they count on the ignorance of the lie.
Issue 1 is Frank LaRose’s big lie, just like HB 6 and redistricting failure. Vote no.
America’s ignorance of the lie will continue until the knowledge of truth is learned.
Stephen Roane
Ashtabula
