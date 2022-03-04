Page 1: It was hot and the dry dust blew in the air. Simple words linked together, as a reader you can see it, feel it and smell it.
John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” is a very good novel and through my child’s eyes once again I could see and live the Great Depression. It brings to mind a history that has returned upon us, that is of despair, loss of hope, a weight upon you that you can’t escape, a weariness of your mind and soul. It is all encompassing and you are powerless to escape its grasp. We are battered, tired and worn out. We hold out hope only to see it dashed upon the rocks of the next news release.
Wise men gathered to write the words that cover all bad events: “That too shall pass.”
Thomas Broad
North Kingsville
