We hear about Republicans passing new election laws to help reduce non-existing fraud and these new laws are the new “Jim Crow” laws, making it harder for Ohioans to vote. Legalized voter fraud.
We hear about the prosecution of the former Ohio House leader on bribery charges, but where are all the other Republican office holders who had their hand in the till too? Convenient ignorance.
How much money was passed around in the back offices to get legalized gambling? Were they the same people involved in the HB 6 bill scandal? Legalized stealing from the innocent. Money for re-election.
In the Republican fight to stop non-existing voter fraud, the Governor, Secretary of State and their fellow cronies ignored the majority of Ohio residents and the Ohio Supreme Court and committed the biggest voter fraud themselves by failing to redraw fair voting districts. Then they tried to limit voters from putting new referendums on the ballot. Their argument is the true meaning of gaslighting of democracy.
How in a state where over 65 percent of the residents approve of basic abortion rights, we have banned abortion?
What is democracy when limitless, dark money is involved in the election process?
What is democracy when 40 percent of voters don’t vote because they are tired of the lies and deceit?
What is democracy when elected officials hold up the Bible as their moral compass and then proceed to allow the lies, cheating and gaslighting of democracy for self-interests?
Stephen Roane
Ashtabula
