Nothing sends book lovers off the rails faster than the idea of banning books. I know, I’ve been practically inhaling books since I was able to read. But the current furor over “the Right” supposedly wanting to ban books in schools is all sound and fury, signifying nothing. It’s a smoke screen. Those who are the most outraged know this.
The real issues are at least three: 1) How materials are presented: by indoctrination, an agenda, with parents kept in the dark. 2) Age-inappropriateness. 3) Materials in teen fiction so obscene they cannot be read aloud at school board meetings.
The reality is that in all 50 States children are being taught a non-historical, debunked view of history (the 1619 Project) with no critique, no rebuttal and with it, racial division; children, starting with Kindergarten, encouraged to explore their gender and sexual identity, even to learn personal sexual pleasure; middle-schoolers taught the “how-to” of sexual intercourse via cute drawings of older kids having sex; senior high, the superiority of Marxism “queer-theory,” Black Lives Matter —777 one side only, no critique. Is this not indoctrination?
Aha! Another conspiracy theory, you say. Case dismissed. But we’ve learned that what “the Left” ridicules and dismisses as conspiracy theory is usually true. And then some.
The evidence is abundant, which I’ve explored: Teachers’ union policies; on-line reports from teachers, proud of their success in getting students to question their gender (without parental knowledge); comprehensive sex ed materials as I’ve described ... and why not? Children are regarded as belonging to the State to mold as it sees fit. I’ve listened to teachers whose mission is to wrest children away from the “harmful” views of their parents. Books are a big part of it.
The Florida bill designed to make school materials more transparent and age-appropriate was immediately slammed by “the Left” as the “don’t say gay bill” although that’s not what it’s about and “gay” is never mentioned. The current bill aims to identify what books are in the curriculum and to obligate teachers to reveal what books they may privately use in class.
Book banning? No. But in fact, books have been banned for decades. A book that powerfully taught respect for all races and the horror of racism was banned, because of the use of a nasty racial slur: Huckleberry Finn. And Christian references in history and in books have been eliminated from school libraries. Now, that’s book banning.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
