After Americans have seen and heard about the morally and democratically corrupt actions of former President Trump leading up to and on Jan. 6, in which innocent Americans were killed and injured, we now see the people who once praised his authoritarian action and then condemned his actions after Jan. 6, have flip-flopped back to supporting his anti-democratic actions to keep power.
Throughout history people have justified their morally corrupt actions in many ways, social media propaganda, misreading of biblical scriptures and mob rule. Like the civil war pro-slavery rhetoric and Hitler’s white nationalist ideals, today with Trump as the figure head, Trump Republicans and supporters will use all means to continue in power no matter what damage they do to the country.
Showing support of the actions of the democratically corrupt leader like Trump, shows you are OK to promoting lying and deceit as a normal way of life.
Now as I drive down the road, I can see where my neighbors’ moral compass is by looking at the Trump sign in their yard.
Stephen Roane
Ashtabula
