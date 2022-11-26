Recently completed a study, “The Search for Climate Innovation — Solving for Zero,” narrated by Bill Gates. A worthwhile study. Is it accurate? I do not know.
Battery vehicles are only part of the solution. The experts are Karen Fang, Bank of America, Jonah Goldman, Break Through Energy and Rodi Guidero Break Trhough Energy Ventures. Their studies, as they report: 16 percent transportation of greenhouse gases, 27 percent electricity production, 19 percent agriculture and 7 percent keeping warm and cool. So how do we solve this problem and how much will it all cost?Of course, the biggest question is: Do we have worldwide cooperation?
The answers — as are the problems — are very complex and call for massive changes.
We require electricity and more of it as we convert to electric vehicles, cars, semi-trucks, airplanes and ships. So in order to meet supply and demand, we need more nuclear power production with the new — on the drawing board — nuclear plants, not Three Mile Island.
To reduce emissions we must convert to “Carbon Capture” technology. Also stop steel production and cement production, because these two are large contributing factors to pollution. New methods are supposed to be developed. Carbon emission-free steel. The concrete industry — all new methods.
The next big demand is agriculture to net zero. Genetically engineered livestock, as this now produces excessive pollution. In my opinion, this begs the question: What will be our food supply with no fresh meats, per se. I do not have any answers.
Add to this list construction. It can’t continue as done now. Again, all new methods.
So if you’re under the impression that switching to all-electric vehicles will solve the climate issues, you are in error. Also, the tipping point is not far off and we must not go past this is we are to exist. The entire world must meet the deadline.
Thomas Broad
North Kingsville
