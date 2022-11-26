On behalf of the Ashtabula Township Park District, the Commissioners and the Entire Park Staff would like to thank the Ashtabula Township voters for your recent passage of our operating levy renewal.
As a result of present economic increases for fuel, utilities, food and other necessary expenses we are all currently experiencing, may we suggest that you consider forgoing a future out of town vacation next year and perhaps consider planning a number of “Stay-cations” right here in Ashtabula County instead. You can enjoy and explore our many parks, museums (there are about 20 or so right here in our County), local Art Centers, one of our many various community events, or perhaps participate in some of the other multiple activities that are offered every weekend throughout the year, right here in Ashtabula County.
How about planning a family reunion or regular family picnics or some other activity that our “Great Lake”, Lake Erie, offers right here close to home.
Sometimes we take for granted all that is offered (which many other areas wish they had) right here in our county.
The Ashtabula Township Park Commission invites and encourages you to enjoy our parks as well as the many other things to see and do right here, close to home, in our area.
Once again, thank you, as always, we very much appreciate your continued support of the (Your) Park District! We look forward to seeing you in the coming months.
Sincerely,
Commissioners
Brian Hubbard
Randy Niemela
Mike Meaney
And Staff
Ashtabula Township Park Commission
Lake Shore Park & Indian Trails Park
