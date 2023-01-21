As director of the local Elks HoopShoot free-throw contest, I want to acknowledge the hard work of so many who give their time for the benefit of our youngsters in the Ashtabula area. This year we had 27 kids ages 8-13 shooting in the local finals. Special acknowledgement should go to Moses Smith at Saint John School for his efforts to complete a preliminary contest within the school.
A special thanks to Elk members Bill Dingeldine, David Tidd, Kevin Crockett, John Higgins, Chris Raab, Brad Lampela and Maureen Lynch, and community volunteers Eric Pratt, Eli Kalil, Lizzie Ducro and Ellie Bane, who helped during the event. Saint John Athletic Director Nick Iarocci helped secure and prepare the gym and Sister Maureen Burke allowed this function to be possible at Saint John High School Gymnasium. Also thank you to Sports and Sports for inflating the first prize basketballs and to Rob Rich at Play-All for his assistance with the awards.
I want to extend my deepest appreciation to all families who brought their children and allowed them to participate as well. The kids did a great job and had a great time thanks to you.
Look forward to working with you all next year. Thanks again.
J.P. Ducro IV
Elks HoopShoot Local Chairman
