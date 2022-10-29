We are so fortunate in Ashtabula County to have modern, well-equipped facilities with professional, caring staff at our Ashtabula County District Library. The library includes the Ashtabula branch, the Geneva branch, and the bookmobile!
The bookmobile extends services to our schools and more rural locations. The library even offers free home delivery of physical materials and 24/7 access to digital content.
The library partners with other leaders in our community to ensure our children and families have everything they need. For example, the library has recently partnered with the Ashtabula Area City Schools to reopen the school library and bring professional library services back to our students.
As a community member, I value equal access to materials, entrepreneurial and business support services, tech training, free meeting rooms, after-school programming, and more!
As a daughter, I value genealogical resources that teach me about my family history and heritage.
As a parent, I value having a safe place for my children to learn and interact with positive role models in engaging programming.
As a lifelong learner, I value the unlimited educational resources that are available through my library, both in person and online.
On November 8, the library is asking for a replacement of the 1.25 mill operating levy originally passed in 2013. The levy currently accounts for 38% of the library’s funding.
Consider what you value, explore all the ways the library supports those values, and join me in voting yes on Issue 3!
Carmen Hamper
Saybrook Township
