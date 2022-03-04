The short-term rental bill introduced by State Rep. Sarah Fowler-Arthur is another example of government overreach.
Zoning regulations need to stay under local control, where the residents living and working there can decide what is in their best interest.
I am not against short-term rentals in certain areas.They have their place, and owners of properties in those locations have a right to run their businesses as such.
I don’t believe they have a place within quiet residential areas where zoning would otherwise take precedence.Will property owners be held responsible when public safety and welfare violations take place? If not, a short -term renter may be gone before anything can be enforced leaving the neighboring residents to deal with the issues.
If you believe in your local control and believe state-mandated regulations rob you of regional choices, contact Fowler-Arthur and let her know. With local regulations you have a vote and a voice. With state overreach local voices are silenced and representatives who know little or nothing about the community make decisions for you.
Michael Schaab
Austinburg
