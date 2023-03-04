It is time the schools that still make you purchase tickets online for sporting events stop doing so. It is not right.
To have to pay for the ticket and a service fee on top of it is wrong. Not all have the service fee. With all the scam issues happening with credit and debit card online it is not right. There are people not going to games because of it.
Think about it. You will not sell tickets at the gate but you sell concessions. The Ohio High School Athletic Association is doing the same thing. It is wrong. Let the schools sell pre-sale and turn it in at the game. The OHSAA is ripping people off in many ways.
Rusty Webker
Andover
