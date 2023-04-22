State Sen. Jerry Cirino sponsored a bill called the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act recently. This bill, known as SB 83, is also sponsored by State Sen. Sandy O’Brien. The bill is an updated and refocused version of last assembly’s “divisive concepts” legislation as it wouldn’t focus on K-12 schools but on our state’s colleges and universities.
Of the problems with this bill, I’ll focus on why it hurts accreditation and why that matters. After all, these state senators may not understand the consequences of a college or university losing its accreditation. An unaccredited institution has no access to federal financial aid under Title IV of the Higher Education Act. After telling students that they’re cut off from Pell grants, student loans, and other aid a school would also have to warn its students that its credits would likely not be accepted in transfer and its degrees might not be recognized as valid by employers and government agencies. Those are pretty harsh consequences.
What would cause this, though? We have to look at criterion 2.C from the Higher Learning Commission’s Criteria for Accreditation. It states: “The governing board of the institution is autonomous to make decisions in the best interest of the institution in compliance with board policies and to ensure the institution’s integrity.” There are bullet points that show further examples of what is meant. A very choice example states: “The governing board preserves its independence from undue influence on the part of donors, elected officials, ownership interests or other external parties.”
State Senator Cirino’s bill removes the essential autonomy of the governing boards of the state universities and our community and technical colleges. That is to say, they may be called governing boards but the legislature would pre-determine most of the decision by those boards. Unfortunately there is no way to correct the proposed bill to get around this problem. If signed into law by Governor DeWine the legislature would become the place where the buck actually stopped in university decision making rather than with their governing boards.
When was that accreditation policy last reviewed? September 2020. It was first adopted in August 1992.
There is no truth in labeling with the title to this proposed law. Higher education would go backwards. A former Republican President of the United States, James A. Garfield, also helmed Hiram College. Would that former church elder propose a bill like this one?
Stephen Michael Kellat
Ashtabula
