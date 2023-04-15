When someone’s grandmother dies, everyone knows what to do. Send a card, or at least express condolences.
But when your best childhood friends’ mother dies, there isn’t really any protocol. Maybe that’s because there are so many different kinds friends and mothers: The ones you never see after graduation. The ones you never want to see after graduation. And the ones who become part of your life.
I grew up on a farm in Lenox Township, where neighbors were few and far between. But if I walked through the woods across from my house, I would come out behind the Tobies’ house. I spent many happy days there, playing, exploring the woods or watching TV with Loretta and her brothers.
Their mother, Kitty Tobie, died late last Friday. I called her Mom Tobie because she was always so very kind and thoughtful.
Faithful readers may know her as a longtime Sears appliance salesperson when Sears was on Main Avenue in Ashtabula. She worked long hours to support herself and four children. Her husband, Michael Tobie, worked at a radio station in Pennsylvania, which didn’t leave the family a lot of time together.
During Mom Tobie’s annual week-long vacation she manned the east end gate at the Ashtabula County Fair for more than 30 years — always smiling and wearing a big, floppy hat to shade her eyes from the sun.
Last week, I drove by her house and my heart sank and my eyes stung. She was nearly 96 years old, so you couldn’t call it an untimely death. But with her went a piece of joy and someone who loved me unconditionally.
I could tell you lots of stories about her because every week or so, I would stop by her home. Into the couch in front of her TV I’d sink, ready to watch “Dark Shadows” or “One Life to Live.”
She wasn’t usually home in the afternoon because she worked until 6 p.m., but nevertheless, I knew I was welcome in a house decorated in 1970’s classic: paneled walls, Tupperware in the kitchen and, of course, a black-and-white TV.
A little bird in a cage stood in the corner of the living room. Loretta’s brothers enjoyed letting the bird fly around the house when I visited. That’s probably because I would scream, run around with my hands covering my head, certain the bird would get tangled in my curly hair!
Throughout summers, Mom Tobie would use her Wednesdays off to drive her 1964 Pontiac to Warren to visit her mother and go to the new Eastwood Mall.
Often, I would ride along, four of us in the back seat and Mom Tobie and one of her sons in the front.
Believe it or not, before I went to the mall with the Tobies, I had never seen a mall and wasn’t sure what it would be like. I couldn’t imagine such a place with stores and stores and places to eat all inside a big building!
Beforehand, Loretta instructed me to wear something very nice for the trip. So I got all dolled up in my beige bell bottoms and matching vest, and a silky brown blouse with a butterfly collar.
Imagine getting all dressed up to go to the mall today!
What a wonder was the Warren mall! So many stores and, best of all, a 31 flavors Baskin Robbins ice-cream shop.
Mom Tobie always bought each of us an ice-cream cone. I usually ordered two scoops — Rocky Road and Pralines and Cream. It was quite a treat!
Afterwards, we went to Mom Tobie’s mother’s house, where I believe the five of us laughing and joking around got on their grandmother’s nerves.
“Why don’t you play outside?” she would often say.
Nearing the end of every summer vacation throughout the 1970s, Mom Tobie took the five of us to Sea World.
As I entered adulthood, I would stop at Sears to see her and she would take me to lunch at the restaurant in Carlisle’s basement. I so enjoyed our talks and her pearls of wisdom and encouragement.
While studying at Kent State Ashtabula, she helped me get a part-time job at Sears, demonstrating the electric hot dog cooker and popcorn machine.
When I got married, she was there.
When I had my children, she sent beautiful cards with a funny quote written inside and stickers on the envelope.
When I lived in Florida, she kept in touch never missing a birthday or holiday. I tried to do the same for her.
When I moved back to Ohio and started writing for the Star Beacon, she became one of my biggest fans, saving every Terry Cloth column.
When my children married, she always sent a gift and a card.
A few years ago, Mom Tobie’s mobility issues forced her to move to the Austinburg Nursing Home, but that didn’t stop her from sending Delightful Granddaughter a gift when she graduated high school.
Throughout the years, her written words — always short on criticism and long on love — touched our hearts.
The mother of best friends dies and it’s not like losing a mother or even a grandmother.
But sometimes ... it kinda is.
