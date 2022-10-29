October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Sarah Fowler Arthur was the only vote in the Ohio House of Representatives against a bill that ensures women in Ohio have access to screenings to detect breast cancer early.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 371 into law. The House vote was 88-1.
House Bill 371 ensures that insurance companies will also cover supplemental screenings and include technology such as MRIs and ultrasounds. There is no age limit on any of the screenings.
The passage of HB 371 means every Ohio woman will have the right to early detection of breast cancer, and it will be the beginning of the end of breast cancer as a fatal illness.
Early detection means a 99% chance of a cure.
That one vote against the bill? Sarah Fowler Arthur.
Arthur’s ultra-extremist views extend to preventing women from early detection of a disease that kills 43,000 each year.
Did Arthur consult with leaders at local medical facilities or experts?No. Sarah Fowler Arthur ignored professionals and voted no. Every colleague of hers voted yes. I won’t vote for Fowler Arthur. She ignored medical experts and constituents to vote against health care that would save women’s lives. It is a slap in the face to those who have lost their lives to this disease, their families, and breast cancer survivors. Thank you to Gov. DeWine and Ohio’s other representatives for caring about women’s health.
Sarah Fowler Arthur must go.
S. Lynn Griffin
Ashtabula
