Regarding Sarah H. Sanders' response on TV to President Biden's State of the Union speech. In the Star Beacon, an Associated Press writer was "accusing her of slamming Biden for 'woke fantasies.'"
I've always liked subscribing to the Star Beacon, even though in these hard times the cost has risen, less newspaper, and some news I cannot trust; I would quit subscribing except for some good news from our Christian friends and inspirational messages from Spirit-filled men and women! Oh, and also when I open the pages I first look for the comic section. In all the confusion that is going on, I need a good laugh to rest my spirit and sometimes find more truth in the comic strips than in the normal news!
But the most important reason why I am writing this opinion is that I was very irritated by the writer's response to Sander's speech about Biden's address. Her speech and (testimony) was beautiful. She spoke with grace and truth and gave our Lord all the credit due. I get tired of people slamming a child of God who is trying to tell the world we are headed for disaster and we need to warn the American people to wake up and read your bible and see what has happened in the past with nations that went astray from God. Hosea 4:6 warns: "People perish for lack of knowledge." God's Way with Love and truth is the only way we can work together — no other way!
Remember Ronald Reagan's words: Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same."
Mary Schwarz
Ashtabula
