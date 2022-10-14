So, Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance are neck-in-neck in the polls. I’m not surprised: voters are confused, we’ve got two Republicans against each other. What? Isn’t Ryan a Democrat? Well, not if you listen to what he says. ‘Raise taxes? I’m not that man. I’m not beholden to any party. Culture wars? Not me. No, a tax cut for the middle class! I’ll get jobs back from China….’
Ryan made a shrewd calculation that to win Republicans who aren’t quite sure about Vance, he had to pretend to be a Republican. He knew he had the Democrat vote.
OK, what’s his record after 20 years in Congress? (Has he accomplished anything?) This pretend-independent, has he ever once bucked his party? Is he known as a maverick who thinks for himself? Ha! His record is 100% with Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer. What do you think he’ll do if he is elected to the Senate? He’ll high-five the Dems, “I did it! Now I can be myself.” And toe the line all the way.
What about Vance? He’s not Ryan, which is a critically important reason to vote for him, but there’s much more. Let’s clear away the hatchet job Ryan has done on him. Consider the source, Lyin’ Ryan. Can we believe a word he says?
I’m comfortable voting for Vance. His past tells the story. Starting life with everything against him, he’s achieved remarkable success through determination and hard work; we want someone with that kind of drive representing us in the Senate. He’s a Marine, what does that tell you? Military service is a perfect lead-in to public service. Articulate, composed, he can think on his feet. He’s pro-life, pro-family, pro-free speech, pro-American ideals. He’s never forgotten his Ohio roots; his past drives him to want to uplift all Americans. I think he’ll make Ohio proud and who knows? He may go far on the national stage.
By the way, he mopped the floor with Ryan in his debate.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
