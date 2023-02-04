The Vietnam War ended with the signing of the Paris Peace Accords on Jan. 27, 1973. More than 50,000 Americans were killed in the war, including Ronald Brown, my Jefferson Area High School 1964 classmate, plus Charles McMillion, a neighbor and 1968 JAHS classmate of my sister.
Hundreds of thousands were wounded physically and mentally. Many who served weren’t properly welcomed home. Some were cursed, spat on, and worse, thanks to the anti-war messages of anti-war movements, Jane Fonda’s visits to North Vietnam, Hollywood, etc. Veterans often were advised not to wear their uniforms or chance of becoming targets for mistreatment. These great Americans deserve a long overdue apology.
On behalf of the American people, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a combat veteran, has introduced H.J. Res. 59.
This Resolution represents an apology to Vietnam veterans and their families for how many were treated during and after the war. Most Americans know and acknowledge the treatment of Vietnam veterans was wrong. Soldiers don’t start wars. They are sent on our behalf by our representatives in Washington. They fight and die for us. Those who wear this country’s uniform in any war should always be respected.
America was divided then, and it is divided now. This resolution, which is 50 years overdue, acknowledges this stain on American honor. It will serve as a reminder to all citizens of this country, especially as a message to young people, that “e pluribus unum” is more than a motto.
Peggie Sonstein
Geneva
