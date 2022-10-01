Tim Ryan’s political career has mirrored the transformation of the Democratic Party into the American Marxist mob it is today. The Democrats used to talk of being the big tent party where opposing ideas were welcome. Back then a pro-life Catholic like Ryan was accepted.
But as the Democratic Party died, transformed and embraced communism, Ryan realized that he would have to change if he wanted to remain in the party and continue his political career, the only career he’s ever had. So, he made a conscious decision to reject his moral convictions and became a pro-abortionist Marxist.
Serving this transformed party is paramount. Party comes first before serving the people. Members conform, lock step down the line or risk being canceled. Ryan and his comrades have all voted 100% with every bloated piece of legislation the Biden administration has put forth. And they have offered no ideas to stop the economic collapse; nor have they addressed the tremendous rise in crime; the radical LBGQ-etc. ideology that is corrupting and mutilating children; drug, and immigration problems; or CRT and the 1619 project whose purpose is to foster racism and destroy our civil society — because they agree with these things. Recently Ryan stated we “gotta kill and confront the MAGA” movement-that’s half the population. Marxism does not allow dissent or debate.
Ryan and the Marxists recently voted unanimously for an abortion/infanticide bill that would have legalized taxpayer-funded abortion from conception to birth, far exceeding Roe. And it would have punished any doctor or nurse who would morally object to killing babies.
Ryan embraces the dehumanizing of every baby in every womb. He and his comrades deny that the moment the sperm meets the egg a unique person is created with DNA that is particular to them — a human being who never existed before and will never exist again. They say it’s not a baby, it’s a “choice”, an “inconvenience,” a “blob of cells” who have a “manufactured heartbeat.”
Tim Ryan and his Marxist friends want you to think that an abortion is similar to a manicure and abortion pills are like eating Skittles. They ignore the mental and physical trauma and harm involved when a mother chooses to murder her child inside her own body.
Every American should be required to watch videos of abortions from first through the third trimester. And if we are going to have an intelligent, informed debate on the issue, we cannot allow Ryan and his ilk, including the media, to control the language and the conversation.
Our nation has been enslaved by the pro-baby killers for 50 years. You don’t need to believe in God to realize how evil abortion is. We already have one U. S. Senator, another professional politician, Sherrod Brown, who is committed to killing babies. Ohio does not need a second sellout to the Marxist culture of death. JD Vance deserves our consideration.
Elliott Rice
Jefferson
