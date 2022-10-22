Kathy Zappitello is running as a Democrat for the Ohio House 99th District seat. At a recent candidate’s forum in Geneva, she was quoted in the local paper as saying, “My opponent (Sarah Fowler Arthur) is sponsor of Ohio’s book banning bill, House Bill (HB) 327. This bill will remove books from public libraries in Ohio, 251 public libraries in Ohio. That means life-long learning is gone. Libraries are dismantled.”
Ms. Zappitello is either ignorant of the background and the contents of the bill, or she is purposely misinforming her supporters and the public as to what the bill is about and what it says. Or she may just be an ignorant dupe of her party and its extremist elements.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a racist ideology born from the European Marxist Critical Theory ideology. It is spreading like a cancer throughout the country and unfortunately can be found in Ohio’s public schools, universities and corporations. HB 327 was proposed to address CRT and its offshoots head on. Outside forces and ideologies are quickly dismantling our civil society, our families, our history — warts and all.
Sarah Fowler Arthur has a proven record of standing up for her constituents and not being afraid to take on the kooks who are trying to press us to accept hateful and destructive ideologies. And she has withstood the hateful and mean-spirited personal attacks they continue to throw her way.
By contrast Ms. Zappitello appears to have accepted these ideologies and therefore should not be allowed the privilege to serve as the Ohio House District 99 representative.
Elliott Rice
Jefferson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.