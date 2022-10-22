Many people work 8 hours a day and 5 days a week. At least that used to be the normal in our country. Some others are workaholics whose high expectations require them to put in much more time and energy to accomplish high goals which they have set for themselves.
One such person is Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas! He is in charge of one of the most important departments in our county. And, he is the PERFECT person for that position! David is available, seemingly 24/7 and will stop what he is doing in order to talk with anyone who needs his advice. His whole staff does the same. I have seen Mr. Thomas at several area events where he makes himself available to all constituents. He is always smiling; always in a good mood and wise beyond his years. In fact, David Thomas is the standard bearer for how someone in such a high office should act.
Mr. Thomas attends many events hosted by a variety of clubs and organizations. Based on his exposure in this newspaper, I even thought he might have been a part owner. I know no one who is more accessible. He also has an unbelievable level of expertise! For these reasons, I am proud to declare my 100% support for the incumbent, Ashtabula County Auditor, David Thomas, and encourage you to do the same.
Nicholas J. Spano
Saybrook
