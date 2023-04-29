Without any notice to my Office, a vote of no confidence was brought up by Trustee Michael Cliff of Kingsville Township at the Township Trustees’ meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The vote was overwhelmingly defeated.
The citizens of Ashtabula should not be fooled by Mr. Cliff’s political agenda. The prosecutor should be evaluated on the quality and quantity of work that the Prosecutor’s Office is completing. It is required and reasonable that lawyers perform their jobs in court rooms, at home, online, visiting clients, traveling to continuing legal education courses. Lawyers log the number of hours worked, not necessarily where they performed them. It is not unusual for Ms. O’Toole and her staff to be visiting clients after hours, emailing them late at night or early in the morning. In fact, both Ms. O’Toole and her first assistant prosecutor are on call for police emergencies 24/7.
Ms. O’Toole manages the largest law office in the County with 11 lawyers and 14 support personnel including the Victims Assistance Office. The Prosecutor’s Office by statute has an amazing number of responsibilities and obligations as well as prosecuting crimes for the County. Ms. O’Toole is the chief legal officer for all County government entities, 70 in total including 27 Townships, all the public libraries, the Department of Developmental Disabilities, Children Services, and Job and Family Services.
The Prosecutor’s Office represents all of the elected officials. Last year, the Prosecutor’s Office handled over 1,000 civil matters, over 300 matters for the Townships, negotiated the collective bargaining contracts in the County, handled 2,089 misdemeanors, 1,249 Common Pleas criminal cases, 465 juvenile matters, and over 260 Foreclosure and Bed Tax matters.
On the economic development side, the Prosecutor’s Office led the negotiations of a multi-disciplinary attorney team to negotiate $13.9 million, free and clear, to bail out the Geneva Lodge debt. They created a compliance and procurement process to enable the County to
distribute over $18 million in ARPA funds. They have implemented modern best practice in creating a virtual environment whereby the Prosecutor’s Office can remain open even in an emergency, or in the event of catastrophic weather. We have also begun to represent the County in Bankruptcies and the Court of Claims.
Additionally, the Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing and redrafting every County contract, as well as reviewing all the contracts and bid packets for the Engineer’s Office so that it is more favorable to the County and not dependent on the whims of vendors and third parties.
The Prosecutor’s Office has developed a full service civil legal department, the first ever in the County and cleared the Court’s COVID backlog. They have tried as many criminal trials as any prosecutor in the last 5 years. We have implemented Court Tools to clear the County Court’s dockets substantially reducing case processing time but still holding people accountable.
To help maximize and facilitate economic development, the Prosecutor’s Office has facilitated and worked with the County Commissioners on broadband implementation, court consolidation, the Jail Project, as well as establishing a grant department to help the County to review and bring in more Federal Grant dollars. We have reorganized the victims of crime unit whereby now we are assisting over 1,000 victims a year to recover from crimes, to build resiliency, and to prevent re-victimization.
The Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to best practice and bringing Ashtabula County forward. The fact that some, albeit a minority, are resistant to change and understandably unhappy, is not a surprise. The Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated and working hard to move forward and to assist all those that are having difficulty with the changes that are occurring.
If any trustee, citizen or any public official has any concern with the performance of my office or the services we provide, please contact my Office as my door is always open. We can also be contacted by our new state of the art website, ashtabulacountyprosecutoroh.gov. We need to work together to best serve the citizens of Ashtabula County.
My father once told me that you can be the victim of change or the proponent for change, and the only thing constant in the universe is change.
I stand by my Office’s accomplishments on behalf of the citizens of Ashtabula County.
Respectfully,
Colleen M. O’Toole
Ashtabula County Pros
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.