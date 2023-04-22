The state of Ohio is suing Norfolk Southern over the company’s train derailment in East Palestine, Attorney General Dave Yost recently announced.
“This derailment was entirely avoidable,” Yost said at a press briefing, “and I’m concerned that Norfolk Southern may be putting profits for their own company above the health and safety of the cities and communities that they operate in.”
It has been reported that 80% of Norfolk Southern’s massive profits go to executives’ pockets. Cutting corners on safety in inspections and prevention led to their East Palestine disaster in February.
This puts a spotlight on communities, such as Ashtabula, that embrace dealing with corporations intent on putting profits in front of the negative impact they will undertake and bring.
During the last public meeting regarding the Petmin Pig Iron Plant (it was conducted via Zoom on May 7, 2020), the company abandoned their pledge to partner with a third-party plant that would recapture and sell their carbon emissions. The promise to build a foundry with best-in-class lowest greenhouse emissions is no more.
Their revised proposal to the Ohio EPA, raised the quantity of carbon dioxide they will be pouring into our air from 190,489 tons per year to 391,357 tons per year. Carbon Monoxide from 88.23 tons per year to 546.22 tons per year. The reason is that it would compromise their necessary profit margin, and they didn’t have enough money to follow through with their original vows.
Instead, they promised to review financial feasibility in two years after opening operations. At such time, they will determine whether operating an actual state-of-the-art, clean facility will generate profits great enough to satisfy their pockets. Still, the increased numbers passed, and Petmin received Ohio EPA approval. Air quality will be monitored by a station located in Conneaut. Petmin testified that monitoring is expensive, and it would not be financially prudent for them to monitor neighborhoods within a five-mile radius of the Kinder Morgan location.
Perhaps a catastrophic chemical spill by Norfolk Southern is what it will take to spark some awareness to what our city and county leadership’s favorite predatory foreign corporation will do in the pursuit of “profits above all.” They will disregard the well-being of our community as well as the well-being of the ozone layer.
Mark Plagakis
Ashtabula
