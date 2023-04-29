We would like to thank everyone involved in the Joe Pete Scholarship Alumni basketball tournament this year. We had an incredible turnout and will be giving out more scholarships than anticipated.
Special thanks to Jefferson Area High School for hosting and Mike Donato for his generous contribution of matching all donations received. Additionally, thank you to our board led by Andy Juhola, Olajuwon Cooper, Eli Kalil, and Joe’s daughter, Abby Pete, for working to organize this event as well as our Ashtabula County YMCA for partnering with us. We appreciate The Star Beacon, The Gazette, and 440 Sports Show for coming out and supporting.
It was rewarding to see the community involvement in this annual event and we appreciate all of the support.
Finally, we want to thank The Ashtabula County Basketball Hall of Fame for inducting Joe this year for his media contributions to basketball in our community. Joe would have been so proud to receive this honor and our family is grateful to see his contributions celebrated.
Thank you to all involved and we will see you next year!
-The Pete Family
Ashtabula Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.