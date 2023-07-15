Issue 1: Vote Yes! “Protect our Constitution!” Vote No! “‘Protect our Constitution!”
Who to believe?
My political views are pretty well known. People might assume that I will vote my Party without question. Wrong! Don’t assume. (You know about people who assume …) I try always to check the facts, hear both sides. I hope others do the same.
Here are some indisputable facts. Check them out.
1) Our U.S. Constitution has been in existence 235 years. We’ve amended it 17 times not including the Bill of Rights (10) included in the original, bringing the amendments to 27. There’s a high bar to amend, 75% vote, ensuring a true majority.
2) The Ohio Constitution, 172 years, amended 172 times. It’s surprisingly easy to amend, 50% + 1.
Something’s wrong here. One-half the voters in an election decide for the whole state? That’s how we got casino gambling. “We’ve always done it this way” has to be the worst argument. It’s dangerously easy for a small group, often from outside the state, to spend big bucks to foist a policy upon the state that would never get through the ;egislature or a true majority vote.
There are two kinds of “majority.” When a candidate runs for office, 50% + 1 is a “simple majority” and decides the winner. That’s really neck-and-neck, 50/50. A true majority is a different animal entirely: 60-66% or 2/3, a more accurate reflection of the will of the people. Clearly, the 50% +1 rule denies the majority a voice. Four-fifths of U.S. states enshrine a 60% or greater rule in their constitution. Yet in Ohio in the name of “democracy” a small group is fighting tooth-and-nail to keep this 50%+1 rule. Why? It works for them. They know a true majority of Ohioans would vote against their agenda.
Who, exactly? Among them, Planned Parenthood, the Ohio teachers unions, League of Women Voters, NAACP and the Democrat Party. But hear this. Every one of these demand a higher standard for themselves, 60, 66, even 75% to amend their own constitutions! This goes beyond hypocrisy. It’s an unprincipled, blatant attempt to advance their cause by fooling the voters. It subverts the will of the majority. Our present system of passing amendments is broken. It needs fixing. It’s up to all of us. Vote ‘“Yes to fix” on Issue 1.
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.