Odraye Jones has changed his name and is older now, but it seems little else about the convicted murderer has changed.
Jones has spent 25 years in prison for the 1997 murder of Ashtabula Police Officer William D. Glover Jr.
Jones, now 46, was sentenced to death by an Ashtabula County jury in 1998, but in 2022 that sentence was revoked by an appellate court, which found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones’ attorneys during the penalty phase of his trial.
Jones was returned to Ashtabula County last week for the first court hearing in a re-sentencing trial.
Jones’ behavior during the hearing in the courtroom of Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder was despicable and disrespectful.
Jones, who says he has changed his name to Malik Allah U Akbar, repeatedly interrupted the hearing with profane outbursts against Judge Schroeder, his own attorneys and the proceedings themselves.
Jones had asked to represent himself. What a clown show that figures to be if he is permitted by the court to act as his own attorney.
Jones doesn’t seem to realize that he is lucky that the wheels of justice don’t turn faster in Ohio, where no one has been executed since July 2018.
Remember, Jones meted out his heinous sentence to Glover in a fateful instant — with hollow-point bullets — at point-blank range on that fateful November day in 1997. There was no hearing and no appeal. Glover died on the spot. His wife and children never saw him alive again after he left for work that day.
Jones, meanwhile, spent the last 25 years being fed, clothed and housed by the state, which also provided for his health care.
Now, thanks to that appellate decision, this murderer could live out his days without fear of execution. What if a new sentence includes the possibility of parole — even after Jones was convicted for the murder of a police officer?
But somehow, Jones seems to believe he is the person who has been wronged in all this, referring to the court proceedings as “bulls---.”
The unmitigated gall and disrespect to the court and those present were beyond comprehension.
Judge Schroeder showed remarkable restraint, even as Jones repeatedly referred to him as “motherf-----.”
Jones has had 25 years to reflect on the crime he committed to end up on Ohio’s death row. He clearly feels no remorse about taking Glover’s life and leaving his wife a widow and their children without their father.
Are we to believe that this is a man who deserves the mercy of the court and the benefit of re-sentencing for a murder he was rightfully convicted of committing?
Jones didn’t exactly make a case for himself in his first court appearance here since 1998.
A lot can change in 25 years. But Jones hasn’t and the anguish and pain he caused is still palpable, as the presence of 18 APD officers in court demonstrated.
Jones’ original jury seemed to feel that he deserved the same mercy he showed Glover.
What has changed since?
