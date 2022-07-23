Nick Iarocci had the right idea. When the details of the savagery committed against 13-month-old Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley came to light in 2017, Iarocci — then the Ashtabula County Prosecutor — opted to make it a death-penalty case.
The accused, former Conneaut resident Joshua Gurto, was alleged to have raped and murdered the defenseless daughter of his then-girlfriend, Kelsie Blankenship.
But movement in the case has been incremental since Gurto was apprehened in western Pennsylvania after weeks on the run.
Eventually, the death-penalty aspect of the case was dropped and Cecelia Cooper later replaced Iarocci — now a Conneaut Municipal Judge — as prosecutor.
We were fine without the death penalty being part of this case, as long as the person who allegedly preyed on that baby and took her away from those who loved her — and took her life almost before it began — would never be free to do it again.
But then Cooper was swept out of office as part of the 2020 “red wave” in Ashtabula County and replaced by Colleen O’Toole.
But surely another change at the top of the prosecutor’s office wouldn’t change the desire to ensure that whomever made the last moments of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky’s life hell and then left her for dead would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
But it doesn’t appear that the current prosecutor has the stomach to see this through.
O’Toole confirmed Thursday that her office had filed its intent to drop six of the eight charges against Gurto, including all but one of the murder charges. Then that charge would be changed to involuntary manslaughter.
Involuntary manslaughter in the murder of a 13-month-old?
O’Toole explained her reasoning to Star Beacon reporter Brian Haytcher.
“We’re looking to present exactly what the evidence presents, and get a conviction on exactly what the evidence will present at trial,” she said. “We want to put our best case forward, and this represents it.”
The revised charges, O’Toole said, would mean that Gurto — if convicted — could receive a maximum of 19 years in prison.
“I believe it is the best way to pursue justice, to try a case on the best set of facts that you have, that would lead to a conviction,” O’Toole said.
We could not disagree more with the prosecutor’s approach in this case. A sentence that could have a 13-month-old’s alleged rapist and murderer free in 19 years — or less — does not seem like justice to us.
We understand the idea of — and the need for — criminal justice reform. The days of sentencing people to the bulk of their lives in prison for what society has come to view as relatively minor offenses have gone away, and rightfully so, we believe.
But there are still crimes that render us speechless and disgusted. There are still crimes for which prosecutors should seek the maximum penalties the justice system can impose.
This, we believe, is one of them.
Dropping and reducing most of the charges in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley will not result in justice.
But we’re not surprised that this is where we are today.
The fact is that O’Toole has been trying to cut a plea deal with Gurto for some time now. That plan was rejected by Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court Judge Marianne Sezon late last year.
O’Toole later filed a motion to have the judge removed from the case. Sezon and fellow Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court Judges Thomas Harris and David Schroeder eventually recused themselves.
Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove was assigned to the case and an unrelated burglary and rape case against Gurto, who pleaded guilty in the latter and was eventually sentenced to 28 years.
Now it will be up to Cosgrove to decide whether not to grant the prosecutor’s request in the remaining case about him.
O’Toole said it is unusual for a judge to deny such requests, but we hope that Cosgrove does just that.
You see, we think it is unusual for prosecutors to go out of their way not to try accused rapists and murderers and see that they are sentenced appropriately for their crimes.
We believe most Ashtabula County residents feel the same way.
No one can undo the terrible events that happened on the final day of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky’s short life, but she and her family deserve the best measure of justice available.
This is surely not that.
We urge O’Toole to reconsider and, if not, we hope that Judge Cosgrove will deny her misguided request.
