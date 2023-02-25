So ... Biden supporters, has reality set in yet? Let me summarize:
Our children scoring poor numbers in reading and math after what appears, more and more,to be a politically motivated prolonged pandemic. And a Department of Education who is not addressing the situation or implementing a plan to change the trajectory.
Soaring inflation making gas as well as food unaffordable to many, especially those on a fixed income.
Russia and China increasing their threats overseas as well as in the U.S. because they see our leader as weak, ineffective and cognitively inferior. Not to mention a Vice President who is, frankly, an embarrassment, especially to women who are strong and positive leaders.
A government that is still preaching donning masks while allowing millions of unvaccinated illegals into our country.
A crisis unfolding at that same border as overworked patrols are unable to prevent the cartels from working their very lucrative fentanyl trade while, at the same time, killing thousands of our young people. Border states being threatened by illegals in their homes, their towns and destroying their property.
A government actively pushing to defund the police while crime is soaring, especially in democratic cities.
A disturbing trend to push our young children to question their gender identity emboldened by school systems/teachers that encourage keeping parents in the dark. Calling them domestic terrorists.
A judicial system in primarily democratic cities that consistently release criminals back into our streets without punishment to only repeat or escalate their crimes.
A disturbing trend toward maligning Christian beliefs.
Colleges and universities who no longer hide their agendas. Agendas that include convincing our young adults that our flag, constitution and entrepreneurial opportunities are wrong. Convincing them that socialism should be our goal.
Perhaps we should insist those same students study how communism came into being years ago. Make parents insignificant. Remove religion from the home. Indoctrinate the young at a very early age.
Sound familiar? Unfortunately, to many of our children, it does not. Because that same agenda pushes changing history, molding it to fit their extreme leftist plans.
Love of our country is innate in her citizens. At least it always was. However, unless we, as voters, unite and elect a President with those same values and commitment to our way of life and our Constitution, our freedoms, the way of life we hold dear, will disappear.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, by word and deed, have demonstrated that the only priorities they hold dear involve their own self interest and have nothing to do with we, the people!
Anita Whiting
Roaming Shores
