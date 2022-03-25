No matter the result of Putin’s war one thing is certain. The Ukrainian people will be starving before the end of this year. How can this be when Ukrainian farmers not only produce enough to feed their country but also export large amounts of grain?
Because it is already spring and Ukrainian farmers should be getting ready to plant their crops. Instead most are fighting the Russians. Worse yet their best farmland is in the eastern part of their country where the Russians are attacking.
Even if Ukrainian farmers wanted to produce a crop how will they get the gas for their tractors or seed grain to plant?
so the world needs to get ready to feed 40 million Ukrainians this fall.
And don’t say it isn’t our problem. Without Ukrainian grain for sale, prices will go through the roof. You think gas is expensive? Imagine if a loaf of bread costs you $6.
We must immediately start a crash program to boost our grain production that helps the farmers and cuts out the price gouging middlemen to help feed these starving people and keep our price from going too high.
Austin Evans
Conneaut
